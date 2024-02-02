The WWE Elimination Chamber is scheduled to take place on February 24, 2024, at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. This marks the first time WWE has chosen Perth as the host city for one of their events.

Ripley will be a prominent figure on the card considering she’s from the country as she aims to retain her Women’s World Title leading up to WrestleMania 40 in April.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE plans for Ripley to defend her championship against Nia Jax at the event. Additionally, both Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber matches will add to the excitement.