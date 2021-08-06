Trent D. Wilfinger is WWE’s new Senior Vice President of Talent ID & Development.

This the position that Canyon Ceman previously held. Wilfinger’s LinkedIn page notes that he began the job with WWE just this month. He made the following announcement on the page:

“Next Chapter In the last few weeks, a massive opportunity came about that I am extremely excited to share. Later this month, I will be joining the WWE as their new Senior Vice President of Talent ID & Development. I look forward to working side by side James Kimball under the leadership of Paul Levesque to help bring to life a game changing vision and strategy. It’s time to go find, support, and develop the next wave of WWE Superstars. #wwe #nxt”

Wilfinger made a similar post on Twitter, which you can see below.

Wilfinger has degrees from Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business, Drexel University, and the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business. He worked for the Arizona Coyotes in Game Operations from 2004-2006, and for the Arizona Diamondbacks in Marketing & Game Operations from 2004-2007. He then co-founded the Always Home Arizona service for pro athletes from 2006-2012, and held various executive roles with EXOS from 2010 until last month, July 2021, including General Manager of Business Operations & Athlete Services from 2010-2013, Vice President of Pro/Elite Sports & Business Operations from 2013-2016, and Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Sports Division from 2016-July 2021. Wilfinger has also worked as the Principal for the Paul Borg Construction Company since earlier this year.

Ceman was let go from the company back on July 23. He had been with WWE since March 2012, and was intricately involved in the scouting, recruiting and evaluating of talents for the WWE developmental system, and helped with overseeing the WWE NXT brand. Ceman, a former volleyball player who served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Association of Volleyball Professionals until the organization closed in 2010, was initially hired by WWE to work as their Senior Director of Talent Relations, but he was promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Development in 2015.

