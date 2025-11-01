Before serious allegations came to light, WWE reportedly had its eyes on one of the most talked-about names in women’s wrestling today — Masha Slamovich.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE officials had expressed interest in potentially bringing Slamovich into the fold, with internal discussions considering her for either NXT or a direct spot on the main roster. Sources indicated that the level of interest varied depending on who you asked within the company, but Masha’s name had indeed come up in talent evaluation meetings earlier this year.

At the same time, Slamovich’s contract with TNA Wrestling was believed to be nearing its expiration, leading to speculation about her next move. The Russian-born competitor, known for her hard-hitting style and standout performances in both TNA and the independent scene, was reportedly weighing her options — and WWE appeared to be one of them.

However, those discussions and any potential plans quickly changed course in September, when domestic abuse allegations against Slamovich surfaced online. The situation prompted TNA Wrestling to launch an internal investigation shortly after the news broke.

While the situation remains delicate, it isn’t entirely out of the question for Slamovich to eventually return to TNA. The individual who made the allegations has publicly stated that they do not wish for Masha’s wrestling career to end, adding another complex layer to an already sensitive matter.

In the weeks following the allegations, several promotions that had previously booked Slamovich — including TNA Wrestling, West Coast Pro, Prestige Wrestling, Metroplex Wrestling, and Top Talent Wrestling — have all pulled her from upcoming events.

As of now, there’s been no official word on Masha Slamovich’s professional future. With investigations still ongoing and promotions remaining cautious, her next steps in wrestling are unclear.