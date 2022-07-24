According to PW Insider, tomorrow’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw has officially sold out. The show takes place the legendary Madison Square Garden venue in New York City, and will be the first Raw without Vince McMahon following the former Chairman’s retirement on Friday.

This will also be the red-brand’s go-home show for SummerSlam next weekend. A lineup for the show can be seen below.

-Impaulsive TV with host Logan Paul

-The 20th Anniversary of Rey Mysterio’s WWE debut

-The Mysterios vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor

-The Blooline vs. Riddle & The Street Profits (for fans attending locally)

-Ronda Rousey appearing (for fans attending locally)