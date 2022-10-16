Although Rey Mysterio is still under contract with WWE, the masked veteran made an appearance at AAA TripleMania XXX.

The three-night event took place over this year, with the first night happening on April 30, and the second event taking place on June 18.

Mysterio opened the show via video, where he welcomed fans to the show, and celebrated AAA’s milestone 30th TripleMania. He called TripleMania a “magnum event” and congratulated everyone working on the show.

Mysterio reflected on his own time with AAA, including working the very first TripleMania event in 1993.