Seth Rollins is returning to the NFL Network.

The WWE Superstar will once again serve as a co-host on *Good Morning Football* during the 2026 NFL season.

Rollins is scheduled to appear as part of the show’s road coverage on Monday, September 28, when his hometown Chicago Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles in Illinois.

Rollins, a longtime Bears fan, has made several appearances on *Good Morning Football* in recent years and will continue his involvement with the program this season.

On the WWE side, Rollins has been absent from television since coming up short against Roman Reigns in their World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam.

He has since returned to the ring, however, competing during WWE’s recent tour of South America.