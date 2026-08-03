TKO has disclosed the amount tied to WWE’s portion of the settlement in the shareholder lawsuit over the company’s merger with Endeavor.

An agreement in principle was reached in June, leading to the cancellation of a trial that had been scheduled to begin on June 8. The lawsuit, originally filed in 2023, alleged that Vince McMahon predetermined WWE’s sale to Endeavor in order to maintain his position within the company amid the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding him, rather than seeking the best possible value for shareholders.

Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, George Barrios, and Michelle Wilson were all named as defendants in the case.

As part of its second-quarter 2026 financial results, TKO revealed that WWE’s share of the overall settlement totaled $105 million.

Had the case proceeded to trial, McMahon, Nick Khan, Ari Emanuel, Triple H, and several others were expected to testify. McMahon and Khan had previously been sanctioned by the judge for destroying evidence during the litigation.

Attorneys representing the class of WWE shareholders had argued, based on their expert analysis, that the class was entitled to nearly $1 billion in damages.

The full statement reads as follows: