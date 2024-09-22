“The Celtic Warrior” delivers banger after banger after banger inside the squared circle for WWE, and on the gridiron for the NFL.

On Sunday, Sheamus served as the special 12th Titan for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans game against the Green Bay Packers.

The WWE Superstar appeared on field and played to the crowd before the game, and showed off a custom jersey he received while at the game, all of which you can check out below.