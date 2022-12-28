WWE’s The Bump has named the top 10 matches of 2022.

The #10 bout was Bobby Lashley vs. current champion Austin Theory for the WWE United States Title on the Survivor Series Kickoff, while the #1 spot went to Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell In a Cell.

Honorable Mentions go to Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE Clash at The Castle, The New Day vs. The Usos for the Unisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on the November 11 SmackDown, Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge in the I Quit Match at WWE Extreme Rules, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Alpha Academy vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs. RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Titles on the March 7 RAW, Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville in the Anything Goes match at WrestleMania 38.

Below are the top 10 matches of 2022, as named by The Bump, along with related tweets and clips featuring comments from various WWE stars:

10. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Title on the Survivor Series Kickoff

9. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 38

8. The Bloodline vs. Team Brawling Brutes in War Games at WWE Survivor Series

7. The Street Profits vs. The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WWE Money In the Bank

6. Bayley vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Title in a Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel

5. Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE Crown Jewel

4. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38

3. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE SummerSlam

2. Sheamus vs. GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Title at WWE Clash at The Castle

1. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Hell In a Cell

No. 9️⃣: The Texas Rattlesnake @steveaustinBSR shocked the @WWE Universe with his surprise return to the ring at #WrestleMania for an all-out brawl with @FightOwensFight#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/iRkiW9qQXN — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 28, 2022

No. 7️⃣: The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles were on the line in this throwdown for the ages at #MITB. @WWEUsos @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/JA2MxY2Q62 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 28, 2022

No. 5️⃣: Social media megastar @LoganPaul brought the fight to @WWERomanReigns and nearly captured the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at #WWECrownJewel.#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/K5RxoKRHdt — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 28, 2022

No. 3️⃣:@BrockLesnar nearly flipped the ring upside down with a tractor in this insane Last Man Standing battle with @WWERomanReigns at #SummerSlam, but was it enough to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/5IOsGYkBD0 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 28, 2022

No. 2️⃣: At WWE’s first U.K. Premium Live Event in 30 years, @WWESheamus and @Gunther_AUT pummeled each other in a war for the Intercontinental Championship.#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/XrIZJeVCSi — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 28, 2022

No. 1️⃣:@CodyRhodes fought through a torn pectoral muscle and put on one of the gutsiest performances in WWE history against @WWERollins inside Hell in a Cell, earning the No. 1 spot on #WWETheBump’s Top 10 Matches of 2022! pic.twitter.com/prLlIaGWrN — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 28, 2022

✨2022 Honorable Mentions✨ These matches just missed the cut for #WWETheBump's Top 10 bouts of the year but are still worth your while! pic.twitter.com/ZVGHzJlOez — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 28, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.