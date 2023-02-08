A leaked internal list has revealed the WWE SmackDown Superstars seen as the top babyfaces and heels, courtesy of PWInsider. As of this writing, there is no information available on tag teams, but we will keep you updated.

Below are the top five female babyfaces and heels for SmackDown, based on WWE’s internal list. You can click here for the top five male babyfaces and heels for the blue brand.

HEELS:

1. Ronda Rousey

2. Shayna Baszler

3. Sonya Deville

4. Lacey Evans

5. Xia Li

BABYFACES:

1. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

2. Liv Morgan

3. Raquel Rodriguez

4. Shotzi

5. Natalya

Baszler and Rousey are expected to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 39, but there’s no word yet on if WWE will revisit the feud between their top babyface and top heel in Rousey vs. Flair. Flair returned in late December to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title from Rousey.

