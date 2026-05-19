There has been a concerning health update regarding longtime WWE superfan Vladimir Abouzeide.

Abouzeide, who was the focus of WWE’s 2023 documentary ‘Superfan: The Story of Vladimir’ (see video below), is currently hospitalized in New York City while recovering from what has been described as a major concussion.

According to reports, the Haiti-born WWE superfan, who has battled Parkinson’s disease for several years, suffered a serious fall while walking with his sister.

Due to complications related to Parkinson’s, balance issues have reportedly been an ongoing challenge for him.

During the incident, Abouzeide fell and struck his head on concrete, leading to immediate concerns over potential brain bleeding.

Thankfully, an update noted that he is believed to be out of imminent danger regarding the bleeding issue. However, he remains hospitalized, and there is currently no timetable for when he may be released.

A scary situation for one of WWE’s most recognizable fans.

There is reportedly no GoFundMe campaign or fundraising effort currently associated with Abouzeide, who became beloved among both wrestlers and fans after spending decades seated in the front row at WWE events around the world.

WWE officially recognized him as the company’s first certified superfan back in 2021. Although ‘Superfan: The Story of Vladimir’ was originally announced that same year, the documentary was ultimately released in 2023.

Abouzeide was also honored during WrestleMania 37 weekend, where he received a special award recognizing his longtime dedication to WWE.