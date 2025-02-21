– Following reports of the WWE women’s division being frustrated with booking heading into WrestleMania 41, an outpouring of support has surfaced in a new viral movement on social media. On Friday, “#WWEWomenDeserveBetter” began trending on Twitter/X.

– WWE NXT announcer Vic Joseph was at the TNA iMPACT live episode and subsequent taping for next week’s show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on Thursday night. Joseph is married to new TNA Wrestling ring announcer McKenzie Mitchell.

– Several U.K. independent wrestling talents are expected to get looks while WWE is overseas on their annual “Road to WrestleMania” tour.

– As noted, Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga, as well as Liv Morgan vs. Naomi appears to have been pulled from tonight’s SmackDown following the announcement of The Rock’s return on the show this evening. WWE removed Nick Aldis’ video announcement from social media. According to internal sources, this is “a very late situation to most in the company.”

