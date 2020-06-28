WWF: The Legacy Series – A Macho Champion (4/88)

Powered by RedCircle

WWF: The Legacy Series returns at last!

Join mizfan and Mystic as we continue into the monumental year of 1988. This week we are covering the post-Wrestlemania episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event, which includes Randy Savage making his first ever televised defense of the WWF Championship, plus Ted DiBiase, Demolition, the British Bulldogs, Rick Rude, Koko B Ware, and many more. Plus special coverage of Butch Reed vs. Don Muraco from the 4/11/88 episode of Prime Time Wrestling, a battle of the underrated!

We unearth new truths, discover new narratives, and so much more right here on WWF: The Legacy Series!