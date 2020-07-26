WWF: The Legacy Series – Bret vs. Valentine, Andre vs. Savage (11/88)

Powered by RedCircle

WWF: The Legacy Series returns at last!

Join mizfan and Mystic as we conclude the monumental year of 1988. This week we are covering the November episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event, which includes Jake the Snake Roberts coming to the aid of Randy Savage as he battles Andre the Giant, not to mention bonus content such as Sensational Sherri as Women’s Champion, a young Bret Hart taking on Greg the Hammer Valentine, and Hulk Hogan dealing with the ramifications of the Big Boss Man’s attack. We’ve got Ted DiBiase, King Haku, Jesse Ventura, and many more.

