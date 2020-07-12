WWF: The Legacy Series – Jake vs. Rude, Savage vs. Andre (10/88)

Powered by RedCircle
WWF: The Legacy Series returns at last!
Join mizfan and Mystic as we continue into the monumental year of 1988. This week we are covering the October episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event, which includes Jake the Snake Roberts in huge angles with both Rick Rude and Andre the Giant, not to mention bonus content such as a Savage/Andre title match in Madison Square Garden and the debut match of the Brain Busters in the WWF. We’ve got Hogan with Miss Elizabeth, the Big Bossman, the Hart Foundation, Demolition, and many more.
We unearth new truths, discover new narratives, and so much more right here on WWF: The Legacy Series!
