WWF: The Legacy Series – Jealous Eyes (2/89)

WWF: The Legacy Series returns at last!
Join mizfan and Mystic as we tackle an episode that will change the entire landscape of the WWF! This week we are covering the February episode of The Main Event, which includes Hogan and Savage teaming up to face the Big Boss Man and Akeem in a match which will ultimately detonate their partnership in a massive explosion. Not to mention bonus content such as the Rockers taking on the Brain Busters, Ted DiBiase vs. Hercules, and a shocking attack on the set of Prime Time Wrestling.
We unearth new truths, discover new narratives, and so much more right here on WWF: The Legacy Series!
