WWF: The Legacy Series – Mega Powers On The Edge (01-89)

WWF: The Legacy Series returns at last!

Join mizfan and Mystic as we enter the historic year of 1989! This week we are covering the January episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event, which includes the Hogan and Savage partnership showing cracks as the pressue, not to mention bonus content such as Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard, the Rockers, and an epic Randy Savage title defense against Bad News Brown. We’ve got Mr Perfect, Tito Santana, Bobby Heenan, and many more.

We unearth new truths, discover new narratives, and so much more right here on WWF: The Legacy Series!