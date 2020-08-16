WWF: The Legacy Series – Royal Rumble ’89

Powered by RedCircle

WWF: The Legacy Series returns at last!

Join mizfan and Mystic as we move into the year of 1989. We’ve come to the first official PPV edition of the Royal Rumble, and 30 superstars are ready to fight it out purely for the prestige of the victory. It’s a packed show featuring Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Randy Savage, Jake the Snake, Arn Anderson, the Rockers, Bad News Brown, and many more. We dig into the different narratives of Randy Savage’s conflict with Hulk Hogan as the Mega-Powers explode, as well as discover the true king of the WWF and identify the misbehavior of Gorilla Monsoon.

We unearth new truths, discover new narratives, and so much more right here on WWF: The Legacy Series!