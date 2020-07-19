WWF: The Legacy Series – Survivor Series ’88

Powered by RedCircle
Join mizfan and Mystic as we move along the colossal year of 1988. We’ve come to the second annual Survivor Series and no fewer than 50 wrestlers are on deck, fighting to survive! It’s a packed show featuring Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Bobby Heenan, Rick Rude, Randy Savage, The British Bulldogs, The Hart Foundation, Jake the Snake, the Brain Busters, Owen Hart, Bad News Brown, and many more. We dig into the different narratives of Randy Savage’s championship reign, the development of Owen Hart vs. Bret Hart, and deconstruct the storylines of this era of the WWF.
We unearth new truths, discover new narratives, and so much more right here on WWF: The Legacy Series!
