Powered by RedCircle

WWF: The Legacy Series returns at last!

Join mizfan and Mystic as we cover the epic event of Wrestlemania V! We’re deep into 1989, and before the decade is out the Mega Powers must finally finish exploding. It’s a packed show featuring Andre the Giant, Jake the Snake, Arn Anderson, the Rockers, Bad News Brown, Rick Rude, the Hart Foundation, Strike Force, and many more. We dig into the culmination of one of the hottest feuds of all time as Hogan and Savage battle for the final say in their war of narratives, emotions, and finally fists.

We unearth new truths, discover new narratives, and so much more right here on WWF: The Legacy Series!