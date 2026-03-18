Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: Jameson

Date: 03/18/2026

Your Host: James Walsh

For me, the greatest time in musi, movies, and wrestling history happened from about 1986 to 1993. If you share that opinion about pro wrestling, you probably remember the WWF of the time fondly and remember the comedic character of Jameson. Well, this is your lucky day!

Jameson joined me for a sit down interview to discuss his time in the wild world of pro wrestling. The counter-part to Bobby Heenan who danced with African-American adult film star Heather Hunter as well as the Oinkettes in 1989 while exchanging sharp barbs with “The Brain” himself, Jameson ended up being a fun part of the era’s history. Later appearing on Prime Time Wrestling and even entering the Royal Rumble match, Jameson got a lot of screen time and piled up quite a few memorable segments in his 3 years on pro wrestling TV.

Jameson now has a new action figure coming out courtesy of KWK. You can pick yours up at their website! www.ShopKWK.com

Don’t forget to check out www.WrestlingEpicenter.com for more great interviews like this. And, check out our store if you want to help us out so we can continue to bring you great interviews like this! We also recently interviewed David Sahadi currently of Real American Freestyle and formerly of the WWE and TNA as well as “Sir” Sebastian from the classic Global Wrestling Federation. All of that plus our 900 plus interviews conducted over the past 24 years can be found at the same site, www.WrestlingEpicenter.com!

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/KPBWqWMEkeQ

JAMESON:

On Vince McMahon hiring him to like Ed McMahon to Bobby Heenan’s Johnny Carson:

“Yeah, Vince McMahon saw me do this improv show and he thought I would be a good counter-part to Bobby Heenan as Vince was working out the framework of the Bobby Heenan Show. He wanted someone to be like the Ed McMahon to Johnny Carson like almost all the late-night TV shows have.”

On working with Bobby Heenan:

“He was a pro’s pro. I mean, he was so quick and he was so funny! He would have been able to go anywhere and be successful. He could have gone to Hollywood and been a successful comedian. He was fantastic.”

On mentioning Vince McMahon by name during the first segment of the Bobby Heenan Show and then never again:

“Yeah, Vince McMahon, I didn’t know that. They didn’t want you to know that the WWF was his show. You know? Like, this was his show or he was in charge of the show for some reason. So, after that, they still used the footage but they came out in a commercial break and they explained to me, “Don’t mention Vince!” I was like, “Okay…” To this day, I don’t understand the logic behind why they didn’t want “Vince” said like it was his show, you know?”

On Vince McMahon loving the character:

“I loved Vince. I totally get why some of the guys were not fans of Vince. But, Vince always showed me love!”

On his favorite segment from the Bobby Heenan show:

“Probably the Heather Hunter belly dance. Yeah, that was probably it. I had not seen it in a long time. I have it on a VHS tape. But, someone posted it on Facebook and I laughed watching it back. It was funny. I was proud of myself. That was probably it.”

On the Oinkettes:

“Yeah, I remember having a lot of fun with the Rosati sisters, the Oinkettes. They would always come out and hey brought the guests in and at the end of the show every episode, if I’m not mistaken, ended up we were all dancing and I would be, you know, trying to do my best sexy dance with One of the Oinkettes. Well, not my best but Jameson’s best (laughs) Sexy dance. Yeah, it’s such a great time!”

On why they chose the last name of Winger for Jameson:

“You know what? I don’t know. I don’t know who’s responsible for that. I was coming in there like I said Vince saw me in the show and my character was named Jameson Baldacourt and you know next thing I know when We were shooting it became Jameson Winger and I swear to you, I Would love to know the answer to that but at the time it didn’t really matter to me.”

On the Bobby Heenan show getting cancelled:

“That was one thing that was not Vince McMahon’s decision. The Bobby Heenan Show was cancelled by the USA Network. They said to Vince that they had a contract for 3 hours of wrestling and instead, they were getting 2 and a half hours of wrestling and the Bobby Heenan Show and that wasn’t what they wanted.”

On Bobby Heenan’s T&J and later cancer leading to his death:

“So sad, so sad. To silence someone that quick, it was so sad to see. He was such a funny guy. That was terrible.”

On being used after the Bobby Heenan Show was cancelled:

“Well, Vince hired me to do the Bobby Heenan Show but he wanted me to stick around and use my comedy to enhance storylines and stuff. So, with Prime Time Wrestling, I was brought in to the studio and they would use me in that way.”

On his favorite skit on Prime Time Wrestling:

“The Berzerker, one show, threw me off the roof! (laughs) They made a whole story out of it that they followed for a few weeks. Sean Mooney followed me on the way into the hospital and I was screaming. It was great. I loved that. A few years ago, I did a signing and I was there with the guy who was the Berzerker, John Nord. He was so nice. It was so great seeing him again.”

On James’ favorite Prime Time being the Macho man Bachelor Party:

“(laughs) Oh, I was so hoping you would say that one. That was one of the most fun times we had. They did a thing where the mental institution had a breakout and they were in studio. There was one thing we shot that we had to shoot a few times because I kept breaking BObby Heenan. I would do something and he would break out laughing. It was the most fun!”

On some of his favorites to work with:

“Curt Hennig, Mr. Perfect was great. I’ll never forget, I was in the shower and Curt Hennig looked over at me and was like, “Jameson?” (laughs) A lot of people don’t know but I was working out like a maniac at that time. I had abs! Under my Jameson nerdy clothes, I had abs! Oh my God, what a great guy Mr. Perfect was.”

On Sherri Martel:

“Sherri and I were friends. After the show, in those days especially, the guys would go down to the bar or party. Well, I was more the type to go back to my room and go to sleep with the TV on. So was Sherri! Plus, we were probably the only two pot heads on the road. (laughs)”

On Hulk Hogan:

“Hulk Hogan and I didn’t work together that much. But, I will never forget when I did the Royal Rumble, Hulk came up to me and was like, “So, Jameson. You’re coming to Japan with me, right?” He wanted me to do the tour. But, I wasn’t going on that tour. Hulk was always good to me. I kind of wish I would have gone on that tour.”

On being paired with the Bushwhackers:

“I kind of felt bad for them that they had to have me with them. But, it was a lot of fun! I enjoyed it. And, that is when I was in the Royal Rumble which was great. A few years ago, I did a show with Luke Williams, Cousin Luke. I thanked him for back then and he was like, “Don’t worry about it.” He was so gracious.”

On being offered a job with WCW:

“They did! They offered me a job! But, it was the case of travel. I don’t like to fly. I don’t. I’m like John Madden. You know John Madden? He was the Raiders coach and he hated to fly so he would take his bus everywhere. I would rather go by ground wherever I go. Anyway, WCW was based in Atlanta and I was in New York. I didn’t want to fly all the time. And, wrestling was, to me, an acting job.”

On the myth of Jameson growing before Google:

“I heard that there were stories about what happened to Jameson. I didn’t know anybody was looking for me! One was that Jameson was another New York based comedian that and it even showed up on his IMDB credits. But, it was me. He didn’t put that on there himself. But, no, I didn’t know that people were looking for me or wanted to know more about me.”

On getting his own action figure:

“A few years ago, someone gave me an action figure, a custom, of Jameson. I was so impressed with the care that went into this thing. The toy, the packaging. It was really well done. I offered the fan the chance to produce some more of them, just a small number to sell. But, he said he just wanted me to have the figure which was nice of him. Well, another company reached out to me, KWK. And, it looks like we will have some Jameson action figures out there.”

On Jameson’s son being Bray Wyatt’s Little Johnny:

“My son got that himself. My son is a successful actor. He was Kevin James’ son on a CBS show. And, he booked this appearance for the WWE where he would play a big role in the finish of the match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena. I went with him to the show and Vince McMahon got down on one knee and was telling my son what he wanted him to do. He looked up at me and said, “And this must be your dad.” I was like, “Don’t you recognize me?” And, I scrunched up my face like Jameson would and Vince got up, put me in a bear hug, and spun around. He took me around to see some of the guys who were still there from the time I was there and introduced me to everyone. It was great. He re-introduced me to Miek Rotunda, who is Bray’s father! He is a super nice guy too.”

On what he does now:

“Now, I work overnights as a manager at Shop Rite. I still do things. I have a show coming up with my son in a few months. But, I live the normal life of a 67 year old man. Yes, I still have to work. (laughs)”