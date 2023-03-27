MLW has announced this morning that a wXw Championship will be defended at Battle Riot V.

Shigehiro Irie will be defending the wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship against MLW’s Calvin Tankman at the event, which takes place on April 8th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This comes after the promotion announced that this year’s Battle Riot matchup will be airing on the REELZ network on April 25th. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling and wXw Germany today announced a wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship fight: Shigehiro Irie (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman for Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The Battle RIOT V will be the epicenter of wrestling, with MLW’s April 8 marquee event hosting an inter-promotional clash featuring Germany’s wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship defended for the first-time ever in an MLW ring.

“Since 2018 Shigehiro Irie kept touring with us at wXw in Germany,” states wXw CEO Felix Kohlenberg. “On March 12th he won the annual 16 Carat Gold Tournament and with that is the wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion. He only became the second Japanese wrestler to win the wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship after Daisuke Sekimoto. Just like Sekimoto 12 years prior Irie is looking for challengers from all over the world. We are excited about the opportunity to host a wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship Match at MLW Battle Riot.”

“wXw is Germany’s preeminent promotion and we are delighted to build this bridge for fans, wrestlers and the sport as we embark on this inter-promotional collaboration,” states MLW Founder Court Bauer.

MLW and wXw first united in 2018, with wXw’s “Avalanche” Robert Dreissker competing in the 2019 Battle RIOT. Most recently, Alex Kane journeyed to Germany to compete in wXw during the summer of 2022.

Calvin Tankman, fresh off a year-long World Tag Team Championship reign, steps onto the global stage as he challenges the incomparable Irie.

The hallowed grounds of Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena will write another chapter in the history of wrestling as the sensational Shigehiro Irie defends his wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship against the power and hustle of Calvin Tankman Saturday, April 8.

THE CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Real1

wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship

Shigehiro Irie (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

Battle RIOT entrants:

Jacob Fatu

John Hennigan

Raven

Willie Mack

Alex Kane

Rickey Shane Page

Shigehiro Irie

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

Calvin Tankman

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

Sam Adonis

Mr. Thomas

1 Called Manders

Ray Jaz

Jimmy Lloyd

More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

The Battle RIOT V will air exclusively on delay on REELZ on Tuesday April 25 at 10e/p.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.