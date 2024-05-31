WWE Network will now feature one less promotion.

The wXw (Westside Xtreme Wrestling) promotion based out of Germany has officially exited the WWE Network this week, as their deal with World Wrestling Entertainment expired on Friday, May 31, 2024.

This was not a case of WWE terminating the agreement, but rather the deal simply expiring.

wXw was the last trace of independent wrestling remaining on the WWE Network.

At one point, WWE had plans to offer a tiered WWE Network service, with different subscription levels that would have included independent promotions and events.

The plan was ultimately ditched in favor of PROGRESS Wrestling and wXw being added via Video On Demand (VOD) to the WWE Network and Peacock.