– As things stand, The Wyatt Sicks do not have a match at WrestleMania 41. Alexa Bliss, who has been absent from the scene in WWE for a while now after being rumored to join the group, doesn’t have a match planned for WrestleMania 41 as well.

– WWE Playlist returned with a new episode on Saturday that features a look at all of The Rock’s segments and matches in WrestleMania history.

– Speaking of The Rock and WrestleMania, his legendary showdown with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin from WrestleMania X-7 came in at number five on the list of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever.”