The Wyatt Sicks are officially set for one of the biggest fan convention weekends of the summer.

WrestleCon announced this week that the group, consisting of Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy), Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, will appear during WWE SummerSlam Weekend in Minneapolis.

The appearance comes shortly after the faction’s WWE departure, as the group was released by the company on April 24.

According to the announcement, the former WWE stars will be signing and meeting fans throughout the entire convention weekend, which runs from Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 2.

The announcement also confirmed the names each talent will be using post-WWE. Bo Dallas was listed as Taylor Rotunda, Nikki Cross as Nikki Storm, Dexter Lumis as Samuel Shaw, Erick Rowan as Erick Redbeard and Joe Gacy as Joseph Sawyer.

A notable next chapter for the group.

The Wyatt Sicks had been heavily featured on WWE programming prior to their exits, with the faction centered around the Uncle Howdy character portrayed by Rotunda

Their WrestleCon appearance marks the first major convention announcement involving the entire group since leaving WWE.