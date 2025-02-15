Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton is official for WrestleMania 41.

After Stratton retained her WWE Women’s Championship against Nia Jax on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte made her way to the ring to make things official.

Stratton won by disqualification after Candice LeRae got physically involved. Trish Stratus attempted to try to save Tiffany but to no avail.

“I LOVE YOU, SOLO!” is a battle cry from Jacob Fatu.

Jacob has recently stepped up as Solo Sikoa’s enforcer within the ranks of The Bloodline. Together, they have become unstoppable as the Samoan dynasty’s faction continues to grow. But everything changed on the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere, when Solo Sikoa faced Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat. After being defeated, Solo took a step back, choosing to distance himself from the chaos surrounding The Bloodline.

After several weeks passed, the tension between Solo and Jacob Fatu simmered. As Solo remained absent from the ring, Jacob carried on.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa made his long-awaited return.

When the group found Sikoa, Fatu stood still and silent. Solo Sikoa calmly said, “I love you, Jacob.”

Fatu refused to respond.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Alexa Bliss appeared in a backstage segment with Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

During the segment, the screen glitched with The Wyatt Sicks logo appearing along with footage of Bliss at the 2023 Royal Rumble. This marked her last appearance prior to the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match.

The glitch also showed a “HEAL” glove and a riddle that says “Do you feel in charge.” There was also a silhouette of Uncle Howdy.

