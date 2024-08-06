The Wyatt Sicks closed out the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Raw in style.

The trio of Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defeated American Made trio Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers in the main event of the August 5 episode of WWE Raw in Baltimore, MD.

Throughout their ring entrance and the match itself, there were many tributes paid to the late, great Bray Wyatt.

After the show went off the air on SyFy, they continued.

Following the 8/5 episode of the weekly three-hour red brand program, the Wyatt Sicks group embraced in the middle of the ring and pointed up to the heavens in the sky in a clear tribute to Bray Wyatt.