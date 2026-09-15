Boca Raton Championship Wrestling (BRCW) sent along the following:

MIAMI, Fla. Boca Raton Championship Wrestling (BRCW) has confirmed that Gangrel and The Righteous will defend the BRCW Six-Man Tag Team Championship against Erick Redbeard, Sam Shaw and Joseph Sawyer at Cruisin’ For A Bruisin’ 4 on Friday, November 6, 2026 at the Miami Airport Convention Center in Miami, Florida.

The challengers are three former members of The Wyatt Sicks, the WWE faction that ran from June 2024 until it disbanded in April 2026. The trio have worked the independent circuit separately since, and meet in Miami as a unit.

Redbeard is the most decorated of the three in tag team competition and the only one with a direct line to the original Wyatt Family. Competing as Erick Rowan, he was introduced in 2012 as part of the group alongside Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper, and went on to win the NXT Tag Team Championship once and the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship twice. He stands 6 foot 8 and is billed at 315 pounds.

Sawyer arrives as a reigning champion elsewhere, having won the GCW World Championship on August 15, 2026. Shaw is a former WWE Tag Team Champion and a former TNA Gut Check winner who spent three years on that promotion’s roster.

Gangrel and The Righteous, the team of Dutch and Vincent, enter as champions. The three most recently appeared for BRCW at Summer Smash on August 16 at The Studio at Mizner Park, where they defeated The Kings Court.