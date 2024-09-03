The lineup for the “season premiere” of WWE Monday Night Raw next week continues to take shape.

During the post-Bash In Berlin episode of WWE Raw at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. on Monday, September 2, 2024, the American Made trio of Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers defeated Alpha Academy trio Akira Tozawa, Otis and Maxxine Dupri in the opener.

After the match wrapped up, Chad Gable joined the American Made trio in the ring, where he issued an eight-person Street Fight challenge for next week’s show.

Uncle Howdy and the rest of The Wyatt Sicks would come out to accept the challenge.

As noted, the September 9 episode of WWE Raw is being advertised as the “season premiere” of the show, and will feature the four-way showdown in the main event to determine the next challenger for WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

"My life is no longer mine." – Uncle Howdy#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/lYB6l4jF5E — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) September 3, 2024