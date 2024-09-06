Another title match has been announced for TNA Victory Road 2024.

During the post-TNA Emergence 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, a TNA X-Division Championship match was announced for TNA Victory Road 2024.

New TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz will defend his title against former champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey at the upcoming show in San Antonio, TX. on September 13, 2024.

Also scheduled for the 9/13 show is Moose vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA title, ABC vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards for the TNA tag-team titles, as well as MAlisha vs. Spitfire for the TNA Knockouts tag-team titles, where if Spitfire loses, they must break up as a team.