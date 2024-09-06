Another title match has been announced for TNA Victory Road 2024.
During the post-TNA Emergence 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, a TNA X-Division Championship match was announced for TNA Victory Road 2024.
New TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz will defend his title against former champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey at the upcoming show in San Antonio, TX. on September 13, 2024.
Also scheduled for the 9/13 show is Moose vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA title, ABC vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards for the TNA tag-team titles, as well as MAlisha vs. Spitfire for the TNA Knockouts tag-team titles, where if Spitfire loses, they must break up as a team.
.@SpeedballBailey is set to face @ZacharyWentz at #TNAVictoryRoad, BUT FIRST—they're teaming up to take on The Good Hands in an impromptu match on #TNAiMPACT!
Subscribe to TNA+ watch #TNAiMPACT NOW: https://t.co/5d1avcEljP pic.twitter.com/kgGddMQccq
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 6, 2024