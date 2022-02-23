The X Division Title will be on the line at Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Sacrifice event.

Impact has announced that Trey Miguel will defend the X Division Title against Jake Something at Sacrifice. Something became the #1 contender by defeating Chris Bey, Ace Austin and Mike Bailey in a Fatal 4 Way match at No Surrender last weekend.

Thursday’s Before The Impact episode on Impact Plus, YouTube and Facebook at 7:30pm ET will feature Something and Miguel teaming up to take on Austin and Bailey.

Impact’s 2022 Sacrifice event will take place on Saturday, March 5 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. It will air live on Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. Below is the updated card:

Impact X Division Title Match

Jake Something vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Influence vs. The IInspiration (c)

Jay White vs. Alex Shelley

