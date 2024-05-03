TNA Under Siege 2024 goes down tonight!

Ahead of the latest TNA Plus special event this evening from the Washington Armory in Albany, New York, the “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV on Thursday night saw an X-Division Championship Eliminator bout take place.

Ace Austin defeated Trey Miguel in the bout, earning himself a title shot against reigning X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali at tonight’s TNA Under Siege 2024 show.

Additionally, Jonathan Gresham vs. KUSHIDA, Laredo Kid vs. Rich Swann and Joe Hendry vs. Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz have also been added to tonight’s lineup.

With that now known, featured below is the complete lineup for tonight’s show.

TNA UNDER SIEGE (5/3/2024) * Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Hardy, Mike Bailey & Trent Seven

* Knockouts World Champions Jody Threat & Dani Luna defend against Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich

* X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali defends against Ace Austin

* Hammerstone vs. Jake Something

* Jordynne Grace & PCO vs. Steph De Lander & Kon

* Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian & Steve Maclin

* Jonathan Gresham vs. KUSHIDA

* Laredo Kid vs. Rich Swann

* Joe Hendry vs. Zachary Wentz

* Countdown: Ash by Elegance vs. Havok

* Countdown: FBI in six-man tag team action

TNA Under Siege 2024 airs on TNA Plus tonight, May 3, 2024, at 8 PM Eastern Time, with the Countdown show set for 7:30 PM Eastern Time on TNA’s digital platforms.