Nicholas Jackson recently appeared on the “Tunnel Talk” podcast to explain how he and his brother Matthew Jackson convinced Tony Khan to consider bringing Orange Cassidy to AEW.

Nicholas said, “Chuck Taylor, of course, we’ve been good buddies with him since the CHIKARA days as well. It’s funny, there is a lot of the CHIKARA guys backstage to this day. Bryce Remsberg is another one, we’ve always been friends with him too. A lot of those guys, we specifically hired because of our CHIKARA days with them. I remember that Tony [Khan] wasn’t very high on Orange Cassidy at first so we had to kind of sell him on him for a little bit. And I remember Tony saying: ‘You guys were right.’”

Cassidy debuted for AEW at the Double or Nothing 2019 pay-per-view event. He recently challenged for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2024 and Worlds End 2024.

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray gave his thoughts on the professional wrestling business in 2025.

While Ray predicted that TNA Wrestling and WWE will both grow, he has some doubts about All Elite Wrestling’s future. He said,

“TNA will grow, the WWE will grow bigger, and we will either be talking about the resurgence or the demise of AEW, and I go 50/50 on that. I want to see the resurgence, but from what I see right this very moment, I hope we’re not speaking about the demise, and that’s just my fair assessment on everything.”

During a recent appearance on the “That’s Wrestling!” podcast, former WWE Superstar TJ Perkins (TJP) commented on his interactions with Vince McMahon.

On his interactions with Vince McMahon: “I made it a point to talk to him as often as I could. You don’t want to overuse that privilege [but] I would talk to him pretty regularly. He was very easy to talk to. He’s very down to earth. He’s very quiet. I watched that doc recently [Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon”] and a lot of the way that he speaks there is very similar to real life. … He’s just, like, kind of a quiet older guy.”

On how he was treated by McMahon: “Every time people came in the door, they were surprised. I guess of how accommodating he could be … he would treat you very well, and kind of take you by the hand and lead you through what you need to do to be a better professional.”