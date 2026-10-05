X-Pac says he entered WrestleMania XV expecting to beat Shane McMahon, then realized Triple H’s planned turn against D-Generation X meant the finish had to change. In a new Six Feet Under conversation about teaming with Kane, X-Pac described how losing the match led into a tag team run he still values.

X-Pac recalled agreeing to work with Shane after Vince McMahon asked him to take the match. He said he had two conditions because Shane had little in-ring experience at the time.

“Vince was asking me to have the match with him. I’m like, okay, and I had these conditions. He has to listen to me. Because he didn’t have a match. I think maybe he had one match. And I said, ‘And I’m going over.’ And he agreed to all of it.”

X-Pac said Shane brought ideas to the match that they used. He also said he was pleased with how the match turned out.

“At least the ideas he had were good, and we used them all and the match was really good.”

Triple H then told X-Pac he was turning heel at WrestleMania, X-Pac said. That made X-Pac expect the betrayal to happen in his match and Shane to win.

“Driving down the road with Paul and we’re in DX and he goes, ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to turn heel at Mania.’ So basically DX is breaking up, right? And then in my mind I’m going, well, if he doesn’t turn heel on me, that heel turn’s going to be… So I knew I’m getting beat. I knew I’m beat. And it was the way it needed to be. And I got rewarded for it with that really cool run with Glen. Tag team run.”

WWE’s WrestleMania XV results confirm Shane retained the European Championship against X-Pac. WWE also notes that Kane and X-Pac won the World Tag Team Championship two days later, giving context to the partnership X-Pac called his reward. Wrestling Headlines previously looked back at Kane’s tag team work with X-Pac.

Source: Six Feet Under with The Undertaker.