An unusual scene unfolded at a WWE live event in Worcester over the weekend.

Xavier Woods was involved in a heated altercation with an elderly fan during the show, with video footage circulating online showing both parties yelling at one another (see multiple video angles below). The situation escalated to the point where Woods and the woman had to be physically restrained.

The exchange quickly drew attention on social media, prompting Woods to address the incident directly.

“Last night a WWE Worcester this old woman tried to fight me while I was at work. I don’t go to shady pines and harass her! She’s lucky that I didn’t have her thrown out of the building!” Woods wrote.

That wasn’t the end of it.

In a separate post, Woods doubled down, making it clear that the confrontation went beyond what fans could hear in the clip.

“That woman’s birthstone is a fossil! You couldn’t hear the disgusting things she was saying to me. She needs remove her dentures and wash her mouth out with soap!”

Many fans have drawn comparisons between the Xavier Woods and old lady bickering to the infamous Hulk Hogan and old lady bickering match from the nWo days of WCW many moons ago.

