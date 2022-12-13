New NXT tag team champions Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston (New Day) recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype this evening’s episode of NXT on USA, where the duo commend the opponents they beat at Deadline this past weekend, Pretty Deadly. Check out what the New Day had to say about the former champs in the highlights below.

Thoughts on Pretty Deadly:

Kingston: Pretty Deadly is so talented. And they’re going to be even bigger than they are now. It’s all about getting experience and getting in there with experienced superstars, then spreading their wings to fly. Anything we can do to help that, we’re here for it. We want them to flourish. That’s what we’re here to do, and I’m looking forward to mixing it up with them again.

Woods: Everybody brought their full selves to that match, which was easy to tell. We love getting a chance to tell our stories in the way we want to tell them. And it is the job of the current generation to give their knowledge to the next generation, so that will be the best era of pro wrestling. That’s very important to us, and it’s a responsibility for us to teach what we know.