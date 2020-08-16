 Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze Face-Off In Rock Paper Scissors, New "Canvas 2 Canvas" Featuring Scarlett and Karrion Kross

WWE has released a new video of New Day member Xavier Woods and NXT star Tyler Breeze facing off in a game of Rock, Paper, Scissor. Check it out below.

WWE has also released the latest edition of their “Canvas 2 Canvas” series, this time featuring artist Rob Schamberger’s incredible work on Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

