Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze Face-Off In Rock Paper Scissors, New “Canvas 2 Canvas” Featuring Scarlett and Karrion Kross

WWE has released a new video of New Day member Xavier Woods and NXT star Tyler Breeze facing off in a game of Rock, Paper, Scissor. Check it out below.
WWE has also released the latest edition of their “Canvas 2 Canvas” series, this time featuring artist Rob Schamberger’s incredible work on Karrion Kross and Scarlett.
- New Report On A Number Of WWE Stars Reaching Out To AEW
- Man Arrested In Home Of WWE’s Sonya Deville On Kidnapping Charge
- Chris Jericho Reveals That AEW Knows Who Leaked The Eric Bischoff Dynamite Surprise, Calls Culprit “NXT Reject”
- Eric Bischoff On Why WCW Wasn’t Interested In Shawn Michaels
- Titus O’Neil Issues Media Statement Regarding Man Charged With Attempting To Kidnap Sonya Deville
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- Peyton Royce Shares Photos Ahead Of Fitness Competition, Billie Kaye and Shawn Spears Show Support
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more