Xavier Woods isn’t happy about how things went on Monday night.

After he and Kofi Kingston lost their WWE Tag-Team Championships to The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on the June 30 episode of WWE Raw in Pittsburgh, PA., the decorated tag-team legend released a video taking aim at online critics.

“I’m at the airport right now, and a couple of thoughts crossed my mind,” Woods began in the video shared via his official X account. “I’m about to get on a plane and get back to Atlanta, Georgia. I’m gonna see my beautiful, loving family, something that most of y’all don’t have and will never have, and that’s because you’re simply not worth it.”

Woods continued, “You spend the majority of your time scrolling on social media, thinking up very unclever ways to attempt to insult people who are more motivated than you, more attractive than you, more accomplished than you. That’s because you make the conscious choice every day to be lazy, to be unmotivated, to have another bag of chips instead of getting on the treadmill. Now your back is bigger than your dreams, but I digress.”

From there, Woods shifted the focus of his rant to cover the aforementioned tag-team title loss to The Judgment Day, a match he feels wasn’t even warranted in the first place, and a result that will lead to the tag-team titles being devalued.

“That match that happened last night should have never happened in the first place,” he continued. “The Judgment Day wasn’t even number one contenders. The New Day is used to everyone around them being handed opportunities for no reason while we fight for every single thing that we’ve ever accomplished in this industry.”

He added, “So, I hope that you’re happy. I hope you’re happy because just like last time the Judgment Day held those championships, those titles are about to become background jewelry for every single argument that they have every single week on Raw. So Pittsburgh, hope you’re happy. America, I hope you’re happy. Matter of fact, the entire world, I hope that you are happy, because those championships are about to get no love. They’re about to get no photo shoots. They’re about to get no recognition. But The New Day will reemerge. The New Day, just like a phoenix, will rise from the ashes. We will once again reclaim what is rightfully ours. But for the time being. Kofi and myself will be in mourning. Have a bad day.”

Last night there was a travesty of justice@wwe pic.twitter.com/yzZGNLyeQE — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) July 1, 2025

