WWE superstar Xavier Woods issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier this morning to hype up today’s Crown Jewel pay per view in Saudi Arabia, where the New Day member will be clashing with Finn Balor in the final round of the King of the Ring tournament.

Woods says that the bout with the Prince is a chance for him to prove all of his doubters wrong, and that his entire life he has been told to tone himself down. He writes, “My entire career I’ve been told to tone it down, don’t be my FULL self. I’m too ridiculous, I don’t fit in. Just be like everyone else. Don’t think outside the box. Tonight, I have a chance to show all of those people they were wrong. ”

He then goes on to say: “This is the most important match of my life.”

My entire career I’ve been told to tone it down, don’t be my FULL self. I’m too ridiculous, I don’t fit in. Just be like everyone else. Don’t think outside the box. Tonight, I have a chance to show all of those people they were wrong. This is the most important match of my life pic.twitter.com/LzLo5l9dPK — Austin #HailKingWoods – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) October 21, 2021

Woods had been campaigning for the return of the KOTR for months, and has garnered a ton of support for his run in this year’s tournament. Do you think Woods will be able to get past a decorated Balor?