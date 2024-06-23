Xavier Woods has been doing this for quite a while.

On Sunday, The New Day member surfaced on social media to post a brief statement and video celebrating his 20-year anniversary as a pro wrestler.

“This summer marks my 20th year as a professional wrestler,” Woods wrote via X. “20 years of traveling the world doing what I love most.”

Woods continued, “20 years and there’s still so much that I want to do. Thanks for rocking with me on this journey!”

Check out the video Xavier Woods released to commemorate his 20 years in the business via the post embedded below courtesy of his official X account.

Congratulations to Xavier Woods on reaching the big 20-year milestone!