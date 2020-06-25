Xavier Woods Comments On His Injury, Talks About Timetable

Xavier Woods was the most recent guest on WWE’s The Bump. During the show, they asked him how he’s recovering from his injury and when he’ll be returning. Woods suffered a torn achilles last year that has kept him out of action.
The topic is brought up about how The New Day still operate on Freebird rules which means if any two members of the team win the tag team titles then any combination of the team can defend it. The joke was then made that Xavier Woods was able to win the tag team titles from the comfort of his own home.
“Its fantastic because I believe this is actually the second time I’ve been able to do that off this one injury alone. I feel pretty good. I feel pretty good about myself.”
He was also asked if he had any update on when he’d be back.
“I unfortunately don’t have an update on when I’ll be back to in-ring action. I am feeling pretty good. I’m moving around. I’m doing calf raises and whatnot. Things are coming along. I can’t let the goose out of the bag yet – I don’t know if that’s a saying. It is now.”
You can view the segment down below:
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Carmella and Corey Graves Trend After Fans Post Rumors Stemming from Podcast Discussion
- Drake Maverick Files To Trademark His Former Name
- Original Plans for the Hacker Storyline on WWE SmackDown Revealed
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea