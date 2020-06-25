Xavier Woods Comments On His Injury, Talks About Timetable

Xavier Woods was the most recent guest on WWE’s The Bump. During the show, they asked him how he’s recovering from his injury and when he’ll be returning. Woods suffered a torn achilles last year that has kept him out of action.

The topic is brought up about how The New Day still operate on Freebird rules which means if any two members of the team win the tag team titles then any combination of the team can defend it. The joke was then made that Xavier Woods was able to win the tag team titles from the comfort of his own home.

“Its fantastic because I believe this is actually the second time I’ve been able to do that off this one injury alone. I feel pretty good. I feel pretty good about myself.”

He was also asked if he had any update on when he’d be back.

“I unfortunately don’t have an update on when I’ll be back to in-ring action. I am feeling pretty good. I’m moving around. I’m doing calf raises and whatnot. Things are coming along. I can’t let the goose out of the bag yet – I don’t know if that’s a saying. It is now.”

You can view the segment down below: