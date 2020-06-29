Xavier Woods Comments on Teaming With Kota Ibushi in 2010

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful posted a picture without context of Xavier “Consequences Creed” Woods and Kota Ibushi preparing for a match in the ring. Xavier Woods himself chimed in to give a little background on the picture. Woods says that he left in the middle of a WWE Tryout to have this match, then went straight back home.

The match in the picture is from NJPW in 2010 when Ibushi and Creed faced KUSHIDA and Gedo.