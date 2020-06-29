Xavier Woods Comments on Teaming With Kota Ibushi in 2010

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful posted a picture without context of Xavier “Consequences Creed” Woods and Kota Ibushi preparing for a match in the ring. Xavier Woods himself chimed in to give a little background on the picture. Woods says that he left in the middle of a WWE Tryout to have this match, then went straight back home.
The match in the picture is from NJPW in 2010 when Ibushi and Creed faced KUSHIDA and Gedo.
Was excited to be in Japan for the first time!!!! I left in the middle of my WWE tryout to go have this one match then came right back home 🤣
— Austin Creed – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 28, 2020
