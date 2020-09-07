WWE superstar Xavier Woods was a recent guest on the newLEGACYinc Twitch stream to address WWE’s new policy on third-party platforms, which the company explained in a press release was a way to protect their intellectual property. Woods, whose UpUpDownDown Youtube gaming channel has over 2 million subscribers. says that he doesn’t have any answers and will be streaming as much as he can until they can’t stream anymore.

I don’t have any answers,” he said. “I have no answers, I have no idea what is going on. I think I’m fine, I think most people are fine, but we’ll find out. I don’t know, I’m not the person to ask. I wish I knew more, but I don’t, unfortunately. We’re gonna stream as much as we can, for as long as we can. I’m just trying to build an audience so that when I get my G4 gig, we have a built-in crew. Keep my game name alive.

You can check out the New Day member’s full comments here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)