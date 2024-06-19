Xavier Woods is one step closer towards capturing another title in WWE.

Today’s edition of WWE Speed saw the New Day member defeat Dijak after hitting his signature flying elbow drop with just a few seconds to spare in the three-minute time-limit match. With the win Woods advances to the tournament semifinals, where the winner will challenge Andrade for the WWE Speed Championship.

Woods will face the winner of Nathan Frazer vs. Akira Tozawa, which is set for next week’s program.