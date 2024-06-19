Xavier Woods is one step closer towards capturing another title in WWE.
Today’s edition of WWE Speed saw the New Day member defeat Dijak after hitting his signature flying elbow drop with just a few seconds to spare in the three-minute time-limit match. With the win Woods advances to the tournament semifinals, where the winner will challenge Andrade for the WWE Speed Championship.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
Who will advance in the #WWESpeed No. 1 Contender Tournament? Will it be @AustinCreedWins or @DijakWWE ? pic.twitter.com/NtiUSLf1nt
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2024
Woods will face the winner of Nathan Frazer vs. Akira Tozawa, which is set for next week’s program.