Xavier Woods was the first guest on Chris Denker’s ‘Into The Danger Zone’ podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked if he feels he is underrated in wrestling.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t really care if someone thinks I’m not as good as I know I am because like, it used to bother me a lot. I’d rush to the PWI 500 and be like, ‘Ah man! I should be higher, this sucks.’ No, PWI 500 is fantastic. It’s a way to get your name out there, people get to see what you’re about. Times like rather than seeing it as that kind of tool regardless of where you are on it, I was so upset because I wasn’t higher, you know?

So that stuff and people talking about [it] on the internet and this and that. It used to bother me a lot but then I realized like, I — and I don’t mean to sound like conceited or weird but I’m crushing it. I’ve put in so much work. I’ve been wrestling since I was 17, I just turned 35 last Saturday and I’ve had a very long… I’ve been with WWE since 2010, it’s 2021 now. That’s like an 11-year run with the company so guys are lucky if they get out of developmental, you know? And so I just feel extremely grateful that I’ve been able to have the platform that I have had to be able to have the opportunity to have the kinds of matches that I’ve had, to be able to travel to the places I’ve been able to travel to so as far as someone having conversation about underrated or overrated or anything like that, bro, since I was as small as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to be a pro wrestler. I’m not only a pro wrestler now. I am part of what I think to be one of the greatest groups in the history of wrestling and obviously I have a little bit of bias on that.”