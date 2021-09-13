WWE star Xavier Woods from the New Day appeared on the inaugural episode of In The Danger Zone to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including why he is desperate to compete in the company’s historic King of the Ring tournament, which is rumored to be making a return later this year. Hear Woods’ full thoughts on the subject below.

Breaks down the medieval aspect of KOTR:

Seeing things dealing with the medieval times and the medieval era and anything that has those kinds of vibes, there’s usually a situation where the king is like, challenged to a fight or somebody wants to like challenge or authority, whatever. The king selects a champion to fight for him. That tells me champions don’t have kings. But kings have champions. Making kings have more power than the champion, a champion works for a king, a king works for no one. Think about the long, long, long, long lineage of people that have held the Heavyweight Championship that’s a lot. Even to this point, the Universal Championship. That’s a lot of people.

How he wants to be tested with the KOTR tournament:

To me, the crown is a representation of passing the test. The Heavyweight Championship is a representation of climbing the mountain and beating the person on top, extremely important. As an academic. I want to be tested. I want my test, my Scantron, to do my essay. Let me present in front of the class, test me. Test me so I can know if I will pass or fail, so I know. I don’t necessarily think that I’ve earned anything because I have yet to be tested in the way that I feel a king would be tested.

Why it mean so much to him:

That’s why I want it so bad. Because, yeah, it’s cool to have the crown and do a gimmick and all this stuff with it. But on a deeper note as like a human as Austin Watson, I want that test so that I can know. So I’ve talked all this stuff about King of the Ring and all this stuff. But if I went out and just underperformed. Alright, cool. I know now and I’ll shut up. But like, you want a draw? That to me is it. Winning one match? Anybody can win one match on a given day, winning a full tournament on one night? That’s not something that happens at random to anyone.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)