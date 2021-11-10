Xavier Woods appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, the latest King of the Ring tournament winner discussed winning the tournament and why he always wanted to become king. He earned that achievement at this year’s Crown Jewel PPV.

“As a kid when I wanted to be a wrestler, I was obsessed with tag-team wrestling. Tag-teams and factions were always the dopest thing to me because you have more chess pieces to move around the board. I wanted to be King of the Ring because in my head, being a fan of King Arthur and the Medieval times, I realized that when Kings needed to fight, there would be times when they would have a champion fight for them, but there were times when a champion wanted to fight, and I don’t remember them ever having a King fight for them. From a very young age I realized that to me, a King was the highest. There’s’ nothing above being King. The champion is right underneath, so the King is in charge. To me, you have this crown, you have this title for a year. That means that you get to play around, have fun, and do your thing for a full year.”

