Xavier Woods Explains Why The New Day Will Not Break-Up: “You’re Preaching That You Want Something Different By Telling Someone To Be The Same”

WWE star Xavier Woods was a recent guest on the Battleground podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, including his response to Booker T and CM Punk, who believe that Woods’ friend Big E needs to separate from the New Day during his upcoming singles-push. Woods states that the New Day’s bond is stronger than anything else, and that they can all have singles-success without going through the same tropes of turning on their friends.

We’ve explained many times that our friendship and bond is more important than anything else. The interesting thing about people saying things like this about [Big E] is, ‘oh, well you said the same things about Kofi.’ That worked out okay, I think. I think this is the vocal minority, which is fine, everyone have your voice and use it the way you want, just don’t be disrespectful to people. It’s a situation where, to me, people want something different. We’ve seen people make it to the top of the mountain using one specific toolbox. Now, there are people who are attempting to use a different toolbox and people want them to go back to the old tools. You’re preaching that you want something different by telling someone to be the same as everyone else.”

The way that we get there, we’re going to do it our own way. We appreciate everybody’s help and input, but we’ve always wanted to be different and we’re going to continue to be different.