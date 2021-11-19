As noted, WWE released 8 wrestlers on Thursday night – Shane Thorne, John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Jaxson Ryker, and Drake Maverick.

King Xavier Woods found out about the WWE releases while on the air for G4’s relaunch of Attack of The Show last night. The show was streaming live on YouTube.

Woods could be seen going through his phone towards the end of the stream, apparently finding out about the departures. He stood up and dismissed himself as others on the show seemed concerned. Woods later returned to the set and tried to stay upbeat.

You can see video below:

Xavier Woods finds out about releases live on G4 pic.twitter.com/7jnaZMj2nt — Harper is MVP (@scarson_) November 19, 2021

