Xavier Woods is staying optimistic as he battles through a lingering shoulder injury.

On the February 16 episode of WWE Raw, Kofi Kingston revealed that his New Day partner had been sidelined for the past three months due to a shoulder issue. Woods’ most recent in-ring appearance came in a dark match ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, and he has not wrestled since.

Despite being sidelined from competition, Woods appeared on Monday’s Raw wearing a sling as Kingston squared off against Je’Von Evans.

Speaking with TJ Jefferson and O’Shea Jackson Jr. on No-Contest Wrestling, Woods opened up about the severity of the injury and what could be next.

“My shoulder has apparently gone through the meat grinder,” Woods stated. “I have a couple of tears in there.”

Woods continued, “We’re hoping that it’s just physical therapy and I’ll be alright. If not, then ya boy will have to get cut open. We’ll see how it goes. I’m positive. I’m optimistic. If it is surgery, then that’s what it is. Everything happens for a reason.”

For now, Woods remains hopeful that rehab will be enough to avoid surgery.

But he’s prepared for whatever comes next.